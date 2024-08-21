WORLD
Chicago police crack down on pro-Palestine protesters, threaten journalists
Police intervene harshly against those in support of Palestine, detain many protesters and threaten journalists attempting to cover demonstrations.
The intense confrontations with officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters – many dressed in black, their faces covered – charged at a line of police that had blocked the group from marching. / Photo: AFP
August 21, 2024

Police have cracked down on pro-Palestine protesters outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago city of Illinois, on the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Dozens gathered outside the consulate on Tuesday, over a mile from the United Center to push for an end to US support for Israel's war on Gaza, where more than 40,1 00 Palestinians have been killed.

Police intervened harshly against those in support of Palestine and detained many protesters, including three journalists.

The moments when the police intervened harshly against the demonstrators were captured on camera, and the images in question resonated on social media.

As the convention kicked off Monday, thousands of protesters marched through downtown Chicago, periodically chanting slogans such as "Free, free Palestine.”

'Aggressive'

Police are attempting to create an environment of fear and intimidation for journalists as they cover the demonstrations, an Anadolu journalist who was attacked by law enforcement said Wednesday.

Mostafa Bassim recalled being threatened with having his press credentials taken away "many times" throughout the day Monday in what he said was an effort to curtail journalists' movement.

"They said, you gotta get out of here, or we're gonna confiscate your press pass," he recalled.

Things took a turn for the worse Tuesday night when he and other journalists went to the Israeli consulate in Chicago's West Loop Gate neighbourhood to cover a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Clashes soon broke out between protesters and police with multiple arrests made that night, including of at least three journalists who were attempting to chronicle the events, according to Bassim.

"At one point, police started getting really aggressive with journalists. They wanted every journalist out of there. In the beginning, they asked every journalist to leave and go to the sidewalks and tried to kettle people, but then later on they got really aggressive," he said. "They started pushing us. They were kettling everyone."

Video footage from the scene recorded by Bassim depicts the pandemonium.

In it, a group of riot gear-clad police can be seen pulling a demonstrator away. One of the officers then turns to Bassim, putting his hands on the video journalist and trying to pull him in to the group of officers.

"Press! Press! Press!" Bassim shouts.

"Move!" the officer responds.

"To where?" responds Bassim, acknowledging the throng of people in which he was stuck. Moments later, another photojournalist can be seen being taken away by officers amid more shouts of "Press!"

"After that, for like, maybe five minutes, they kept pushing people all into each other, like, to the point that we couldn't really breathe. Like, everyone was, like, just smashing each other," he recalled.

One police off icer later instructed his fellow officers to create an exit for everyone to flee.

Large-scale pro-Palestine demonstrations are expected to continue Thursday, and Bassim said he will return to document what happens, and fulfill his professional duties.

"I'm supposed to show what's happening to everyone. It's just what I do," he said.

