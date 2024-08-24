Saturday, August 24, 2024

1357 GMT –– Israeli forces ordered Palestinians in several areas in central Gaza to evacuate in preparation for a possible military operation.

In a statement, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered residents of the neighborhoods of Al-Masdar and Al-Maghazi, east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, and also a group ar ound Salah Al-Din Street to “evacuate the areas immediately” and move to what he called the “humanitarian area.”

He added that the army will "forcefully operate" against Palestinian groups in the area.

Several times during the 10-month war on Gaza, Israel had ordered mass evacuations to “safe areas.”

Human rights groups and international observers decried the inhumanity of the orders and the mass suffering caused as a result. In addition, Palestinians often found themselves attacked by Israel en route to such “safe areas” as well as after they reached such zones.

1831 GMT –– Gaza talks resume in Cairo as suffering worsens under Israeli campaign

Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiators discussed new compromise proposals in Cairo, seeking to bridge gaps between Israel and Hamas as the UN reported worsening humanitarian conditions, with malnutrition soaring and polio discovered in the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli military strikes in Gaza killed 50 people on Saturday, Palestinian health authorities said. Victims of hostilities over the past 48 hours remained lying on roads where fighting continued or trapped under rubble, the authorities said.

A Hamas delegation arrived to be nearer at hand to review any proposals that emerge in the main talks between Israel and the mediating countries Egypt, Qatar and the United States, two Egyptian security sources said.

1752 GMT –– Hezbollah targets Israeli sites, soldiers near Lebanon's southern border

Lebanese Hezbollah group announced it targeted two military sites and Israeli soldiers near southern border using two suicide drones.

“The resistance targeted the positioning of enemy soldiers at the Hermon site with a strike drone, hitting it directly,” said the group in a statement.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted the surveillance equipment at the Israeli Raheb site with a drone, “hitting it directly."

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported earlier that an Israeli drone targeted a house in the town of Ayta ash-Shaab in the Bint Jbeil district.

The outskirts of the towns of Ayta ash-Shaab and Maroun el-Ras in the Bint Jbeil district were subjected to intermittent artillery shelling from Israeli positions, added the agency.

1700 GMT –– 2 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in West Bank, illegal settlers continue attacks

At least two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire during a raid on several towns in the West Bank, while illegal settlers attacked Palestinians and their properties in various other areas of the West Bank.

In the northern West Bank, the occupying forces raided the town of Beit Fourik, east of Nablus, leading to clashes with residents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Palestinian Red Crescent teams treated two children, age 16 and 14, who were injured in their legs by live ammunition during clashes that erupted following the raid on the town, the group said in a statement.

Israeli forces also raided the city of Qalqilya, leading to clashes with residents during which the army used live ammunition and tear gas, according to eyewitnesses.

1548 GMT –– Hamas condemns Israeli soldiers' 'fascist' burning of copies of Muslim holy book the Quran

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned Israeli soldiers' burning of copies of the Muslim holy book Quran and the destruction of mosques in Gaza, calling it “fascist behavior filled with hatred and criminality.”

"We strongly condemn the actions of Zionist soldiers burning copies of the Quran during their raid and desecration of the Bani Saleh Mosque in northern Gaza,” the group said in a statement on Telegram.

They added: "The burning of the Quran, the desecration, targeting, and destruction of mosques confirms the extremist nature of this entity and its soldiers, who are filled with hatred and criminality, and their fascist behavior towards everything related to the identity and sanctities of the nation."

Hamas called on Arab and Islamic nations and governments to “express their anger and condemnation of the Zionist behavior, and to act to defend the Islamic and Christian sanctities in Palestine and to stop the genocide against our people.”

1344 GMT –– Netanyahu must not be allowed to continue 'sham negotiations': Israeli daily Haaretz

A top Israeli daily has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be stopped from continuing what it calls "fake negotiations" that leave Israeli captives in limbo.

In an editorial titled "Israel's Netanyahu Is the Master of Sham Negotiations", published on Saturday, Haaretz said: “The (Israeli) hostages slowly rotting in Hamas' tunnels for more than 10 months have become supporting characters in the great drama of the fluctuations in Netanyahu's position regarding the hostage deal.”

“The general public and the hostages' families in particular are trapped in a cycle of hope and disappointment: Netanyahu is ready to negotiate, Netanyahu agrees to give the Israeli delegation some rope, Netanyahu is willing to show flexibility, but suddenly Netanyahu is adding more conditions, Netanyahu says in confidential forums that it's not certain there will be a deal, the deal collapses, and then it starts all over again,” said Haaretz, adding: “Meanwhile, more and more hostages are dying.”

The newspaper also highlighted a recent conversation between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, in which Netanyahu expressed a willingness to be "flexible" over the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border. Yet shortly afterward, an Israeli political source said that Netanyahu “has not changed his position on the need for Israeli control and presence in the Philadelphi corridor.”

1321 GMT –– Bodies of 49 Palestinians recovered since early Saturday: Gaza Civil Defence

Gaza’s Civil Defence teams recovered the bodies of 49 Palestinians killed by ongoing Israeli air strikes since dawn and over the past two days, the service announced.

Mohammed Al-Mughayer, director of supply and equipment at Palestinian Civil Defence, said: “Our teams have recovered the bodies of 49 Palestinians who were martyred as a result of Israeli shelling at dawn Saturday and during the past two days in southern and central parts of the Gaza Strip."

He told Anadolu that areas from which the bodies were recovered include the residential city of Hamad, areas west of Rafah, and the Ain Jalut Towers area in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

1308 GMT –– Israel's war aims to ‘exterminate, displace' Palestinians: PLO

Hussein Al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said that Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, which is now in its 11th month, is aimed at "exterminating and displacing" Palestinians from their land.

In a statement on X following a meeting with the Turkish Consul General to Palestine Ismail Cobanoglu in Ramallah, Sheikh emphasized the "need to stop the criminal war in the Gaza Strip that aims to exterminate and displace the Palestinian people, and the need to protect the West Bank from Israeli (settlement) measures.”

He expressed his gratitude to Türkiye, "its leadership and people, for the support it provides to the Palestinian people and its supportive positions towards the (Palestinian) leadership.”

1255 GMT –– 1 more Hezbollah fighter killed in clashes with Israeli forces on Lebanon border

The Lebanese group Hezbollah said that one of its members has been killed in border clashes with Israeli forces.

In a statement, the group identified the fighter as Ibrahim Hassan Fadel, 21, from the town of Touline in southern Lebanon, who was killed "on the road to Jerusalem," which means he was killed while fighting Israel forces in support of Palestinians who have been subjected to a brutal onslaught in Gaza.

The new fatalities bring the total number of Hezbollah fighters killed in combat with Israeli forces since last October to 429, according to an Anadolu tally.

1253 GMT –– Qatar Prime Minister to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo, source says

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is expected to attend Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

1249 GMT –– Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli military site in Western Galilee

Rockets fired from Lebanon struck an Israeli military site in the Western Galilee, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

“Rockets launched from Lebanon exploded at an Israeli army site in the Shatula area of the Western Galilee," the radio said, adding that there were no injuries or damage.

Earlier on Saturday, a rocket fired from Lebanon landed in an open area near Kiryat Shmona, an illegal settlement near the Lebanon-Israel border, according to the official Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Lebanon's Hezbollah issued a brief statement confirming the attack.

1209 GMT –– Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms

A top US general began an unannounced visit to the Middle East to discuss ways to avoid any new escalation in tensions that could spiral into a broader conflict, as the region braces for a threatened Iranian attack against Israel.

Air Force General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, began his trip in Jordan and said he will also travel to Egypt and Israel in the coming days to hear the perspectives of military leaders.

His visit comes as the United States is trying to clinch an elusive Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, which Brown said would "help bring down the temperature," if achieved.

"At the same time, as I talk to my counterparts, what are the things we can do to deter any type of broader escalation and ensure we're taking all the appropriate steps to (avoid) ... a broader conflict," Brown told Reuters before landing in Jordan.

1144 GMT –– Netanyahu in dispute with Israeli negotiators over ceasefire conditions, source says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has locked horns with Israeli ceasefire negotiators over his insistence that Israel will not pull out of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor in the south of Gaza, a person with knowledge of the talks said.

The Philadelphi Corridor, along the border with Egypt, and the Netzarim Corridor cutting across the middle of Gaza, have been two of the main sticking points in talks backed by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Netanyahu has repeatedly insisted that Israel will not give up control of the Philadelphi Corridor because it wants to prevent Hamas smuggling weapons and fighters across the border with Egypt. He has also said Israel must maintain checkpoints in the Netzarim Corridor to stop armed Hamas fighters moving from the southern section of Gaza into the north.

The person said Netanyahu had agreed to shift one Philadelphi position by a few hundred metres but would retain overall control of the corridor, despite pressure from members of his own negotiating team for more concessions.

1129 GMT –– Israeli bombing leaves 100,000 displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s Deir al-Balah city with nowhere to go

Approximately 100,000 displaced Palestinians in the eastern part of Deir al-Balah city in Gaza have no place to seek refuge from Israeli forces' extensive bombardment, as Israel destroyed 20 shelter centers over the last two days after issuing evacuation orders, the city municipality said.

In a brief statement, the municipality revealed that "100,000 Palestinians have been displaced from the eastern part of the city in the past two days, and 20 shelter centers have been rendered inoperable due to the bombings and Israeli evacuation orders."

Since the onset of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, Palestinians in Gaza have been forced to move repeatedly under evacuation orders issued by Israel.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Israel issued 16 evacuation orders between July 1 and August 21, and forcibly displaced around 213,000 Palestinians from the beginning of August to the 16th of the month.

UN data indicates that nine out of 10 people in Gaza have been displaced due to Israeli attacks. The organization’s statistics show that most Palestinians in Gaza are forced to relocate at least once a month.

1047 GMT — Gaza death toll in Israel's relentless attacks tops grim 40,334