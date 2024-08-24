Israeli forces have turned the designated "safe humanitarian zones" within Gaza into heaps of rubble and ashes, leaving only 9.5 percent of the territory as so-called “safe zones” for displaced civilians, the Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza said.

According to a statement released by the authority on Saturday, at the onset of Israel's ground invasion of Gaza in early November 2023, Israeli forces pushed hundreds of thousands of civilians from northern Gaza to southern Gaza, claiming these areas were "safe humanitarian zones".

Initially, these zones covered 230 square kilometres (89 square miles) or 63 percent of Gaza's total area, including agricultural land and commercial, economic, and service facilities spread across 120 square kilometres (46 square miles).

As the Israeli military offensives continued, the size of these so-called safe zones shrank dramatically, the statement said.

Related 'Unimaginable cruelty': UK medics call on PM to stop aiding Gaza genocide

The authority explained that by early December 2023, following Israel's incursion into Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the designated humanitarian areas were reduced to 140 square kilometres (54 square miles), accounting for 38.3 percent of Gaza's total area. These areas included some agricultural land as well as economic, commercial, and service establishments.

Further reductions occurred in May 2024, during Israel's incursion into Rafah, when the humanitarian zone shrank to 79 square kilometres (30.5 square miles), or 20 percent of Gaza's total area, the statement added.

By mid-June 2024, the zone was reduced to 60 square kilometres (23 square miles), accounting for just 16.4 percent of Gaza's total area. The area encompassed roads, streets, service areas, and even cemeteries, none of which could be considered truly safe havens for displaced civilians, it said.

In mid-July 2024, the area deemed "safe" by the Israeli forces was reduced again, this time to 48 square kilometres (18.5 square miles), or 13.15 percent of Gaza's total area.