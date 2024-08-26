Monday, August 26, 2024

1939 GMT –– Five Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli strike on the occupied West Bank's Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement.

1828 GMT — Jordan condemns Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jordan has condemned a call by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry called his statement as "a violation of international law and an unacceptable provocation that requires a clear-cut international position condemning it."

The statement added that Ben-Gvir's statement "fuels extremism and endeavours to change the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites through imposing new facts and practices driven by a bigoted exclusionary narrative."

1818 GMT — Egypt slams Israeli minister Ben-Gvir

Egypt has denounced Itamar Ben-Gvir for a call to build a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, saying his statement is heightening tension in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Israel is legally responsible for adhering to the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and preserving Islamic and Christian sanctities.

It also demanded Israel comply with its obligations as an occupying power, and "stop such provocative statements aimed at further escalation and tension in the region."

1752 GMT — Progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up: White House

The White House has said that Gaza truce talks in Cairo have made progress and were expected to continue at a working level for several days despite clashes between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"There continues to be progress, and our team on the ground continues to describe the talks as constructive," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"So despite the rocket and drone attack by Hezbollah over the course of the weekend, which Israel did a terrific job defending against, it has not affected the actual work on the ground by the teams trying to get this ceasefire deal in place," Kirby said.

1631 GMT — Israel launches more strikes on Lebanon: state media, witnesses

After a short-lived calm following a heavy exchange of strikes between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, clashes have again resumed.

State media and witnesses reported that Israeli strikes targeted the Lebanese border village of Tair Harfa and an area of the coastal city of Sidon. A car was hit in the latter strike.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that a man "from one of the Palestinian organisations" had survived the strike on the car. Hezbollah announced that it had targeted military surveillance equipment in northern Israel with an exploding drone.

1611 GMT — US still sees a threat of Iran, proxies attacking Israel

The United States assesses there is still a threat of a new attack on Israel by Iran or its proxies, the Pentagon has said, after Lebanon's Hezbollah launched a rocket and drone barrage over the weekend.

"We continue to assess that there is a threat of attack, and we... remain well-postured to be able to support Israel's defence as well as to protect our forces should they be attacked," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

1458 GMT — One of Gaza's last functioning hospitals is emptying

One of Gaza's last functioning hospitals has been emptying out in recent days as Israel has ordered the evacuation of nearby areas and signalled a possible ground operation in a town that has been largely spared throughout the war, officials said.

The al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah is the main hospital serving central Gaza. The Israeli military has not ordered its evacuation, but patients and people sheltering there fear that it may be engulfed in fighting or become the target of a raid.

1535 GMT — Palestine to apply for BRICS membership after upcoming Kazan summit

Palestine is expected to submit its application to join the BRICS, a group of emerging economies, after its upcoming summit in October in the city of Kazan, southwestern Russia.

Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Palestinian ambassador to Moscow, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, as saying that Palestine will lodge its application for joining BRICS after attending the summit.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that one session would be fully devoted to Palestine," the Palestinian ambassador said. Earlier, Putin invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.

1523 GMT — UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel evacuation orders

United Nations humanitarian aid operations in Gaza ground to a halt after Israel issued new evacuation orders for Deir al Balah in central Gaza, a senior UN official said.

"We're unable to deliver today with the conditions that we're in," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We're not leaving (Gaza) because the people need us there," the official said. "We're trying to balance the need of the population with the need for safety and security of the UN personnel ."

1418 GMT — Palestinians in Deir al Balah suffer worsening water scarcity: UN agency

Israeli attacks in central Gaza's Deir al Balah have forced most water wells out of service, resulting in an 85 percent water shortfall, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

The Israeli army on Sunday demanded Palestinians evacuate an area east of Deir al Balah that was previously designated as a "humanitarian area" by the military.

"Due to ongoing military operations in Deir al Balah, only 3 out of 18 water wells there are still functioning, resulting in an 85 percent water shortfall," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Not only are people in Gaza in constant fear for their lives, but they struggle to meet even their most basic needs."

1313 GMT — Egypt not to accept Israeli forces on its Gaza border: media

Egypt has said it will not accept the continued presence of Israeli forces along its border with Gaza, state-linked media reported.

Cairo, a key mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, "reiterated to all parties that it will not accept any Israeli presence" along the strategic Philadelphi Corridor, state-linked Al Qahera News said, citing a high-level source.

1309 GMT — Israeli evacuation orders in Deir al-Balah force 250,000 people to flee

Israeli evacuation orders have forced around 250,000 Palestinian civilians to flee their neighbourhoods in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

"The new evacuation orders have created a new tragedy and deepened the suffering of the people of Deir al Balah," the municipal office said in a statement.

According to the office, the city was home to around half of Gaza’s Palestinian population. The evacuation orders "have caused the forced displacement of about 250,000 people and put 25 shelters out of service," it added.

1304 GMT — Israeli drone strike kills 7 fishermen near Gaza beach

At least seven fishermen have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike near Gaza City beach, according to a medical source.

The strike targeted the fishermen as they were fishing, the source told Anadolu. The drone fired a missile into a group of fishermen as they gathered on Gaza City beach, witnesses said.

