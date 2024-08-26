WORLD
Israeli strikes destroy 800,000 litres of WFP fuel in Yemen
The air strikes on the Houthi-controlled port caused major casualties and $20 million in losses, according to a report by the United Nations World Food Program.
Yemeni officials initially reported six deaths and dozens of injuries. / Photo: Reuters Archive
August 26, 2024

A report issued by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has revealed that Israeli air strikes on Yemen's Hudaida Port on July 20 destroyed around 800,000 litres of fuel belonging to the organisation.

"Close to 800,000 litres of WFP-owned fuel for its on-demand services was destroyed by air strikes on Al Hodeidah Port on 20 July," the report on the humanitarian situation in Yemen said, using an alternate spelling for the port.

The air strikes on the port, which is under the control of the Houthi group, caused numerous casualties and material losses estimated at $20 million.

The strikes followed a Houthi drone attack on the city of Tel Aviv a day earlier which killed one Israeli and injured nine others in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Yemeni officials initially reported six deaths and dozens of injuries.

Following the attack, the bodies of nine workers were recovered from the port and fuel depots.

SOURCE:AA
