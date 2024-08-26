WORLD
Dam collapse kills scores of people in eastern Sudan
Floods swept through villages near the Arbaat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.
Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source. / Photo: AFP
August 26, 2024

At least 60 people have been killed as a dam collapsed in eastern Sudan amid torrential rains, according to local media.

Many people remain missing on Monday after the collapse of the Arbaat Dam, which contains a reservoir that is a primary source of fresh water for Port Sudan City, according to the Sudanese daily Al Taghyeer.

The newspaper, citing witnesses, said floods swept through villages near the Arbaat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.

Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source.

The dam was constructed in 2003 to capture rainwater for use during the dry season. However, it has not undergone regular maintenance for several years.

RelatedProgress at talks on Sudan's civil war limited by army's absence: mediators
SOURCE:AA
