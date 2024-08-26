A Pakistani judge has acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the UK earlier this month, officials said.

The decision came less than a week after Farhan Asif, a 32-year-old web developer, was arrested in a raid on his home in Lahore, the capital of eastern Punjab province, and charged with cyberterrorism.

After a hearing on Monday, the judge ordered the release of Asif, who walked free.

He told the judge that he deleted his post on social media only six hours after realising that it was not correct.