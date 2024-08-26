US President Joe Biden has spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, days after the most prominent leader from a nation that maintains a neutral position on Russia's invasion of Ukraine visited Kiev.

Late on Monday, Modi said in a posting on X that he spoke to Biden about "India’s full support for early return of peace and stability" in Ukraine. He said the leaders also discussed India's concern about the safety of religious minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh after this month's ouster of the country's long-serving prime minister.

The White House said it welcomed Modi's engagement with Ukraine.

"We welcome any other country that wants to help President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy work towards this just peace, and any country that’s willing to come at that discussion by starting with President Zelensky’s perspective, by hearing him out," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Zelenskyy and Modi during their meeting last week discussed at length Ukraine's peace formula, which prioritises territorial integrity and the withdrawal of Russian troops, according to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We say it very loudly and clearly that we support the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Modi said during the meeting. "It’s our highest priority."

The Kiev visit came after Modi last month met with Putin in Moscow. Zelenskyy had criticised Modi for the visit with Putin, which came on the same day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Long-running relationship