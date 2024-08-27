Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee's critiques of Vice President Kamala Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

Appearing on Monday with Trump in Detroit, Gabbard, a National Guard veteran who served two tours of duty in the Middle East, said that the GOP nominee "understands the grave responsibility that a president and commander in chief bears for every single one of our lives."

The pair appeared at the National Guard Association of the United States on the third anniversary of the August 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans.

Gabbard accompanied Trump to Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president laid wreaths in honour of three of the slain service members — Sgt. Nicole Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.

Gabbard praised Trump for "having the courage to meet with adversaries, dictators, allies and partners alike in the pursuit of peace, seeing war as a last resort."

She condemned the Democratic White House for the US now "facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before."

Support for Trump

The former president's team announced later on Monday that Gabbard would moderate a town hall with Trump that the campaign was planning for Thursday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.