In recent years, Türkiye has strategically deepened its ties with Africa, culminating in the Türkiye-Somalia Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement signed in July 2024.

The deal gives Turkish companies exclusive rights to explore and produce petroleum in three offshore blocks in Somalia.

Türkiye’s venture beyond its territorial waters comes on the back of technical expertise that the country has attained in the last few years since it hit a big gas find in the Black Sea in 2020.

“Türkiye’s determination to explore and utilise its hydrocarbon resources has led to significant investments in technical training and essential equipment,” says Baris Saglam, an Istanbul-based energy expert.

The agreement grants the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) rights to explore and produce oil and natural gas across 15,000 square kilometres of Somalia’s offshore territory, divided into three blocks: two near the coast and one further out.

This initiative has broadened Türkiye’s previously modest energy expertise, allowing it to develop a robust energy fleet, which includes drilling rigs.

Saglam tells TRT World that the Turkish fleet comprises six vessels tailored for seismic and drilling operations: the drilling ships Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdulhamid Han, along with the seismic survey vessels Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa and MTA Oruc Reis.

These advancements in maritime hydrocarbon exploration have positioned Türkiye at the forefront of regional energy exploration.

Alongside these maritime endeavours, Türkiye has made considerable progress in the domestic production of renewable energy. Baris Saglam notes that Türkiye now manufactures all its wind energy equipment and nearly all components for solar panels, reducing previous reliance on imports.

This progress has bolstered Türkiye’s self-sufficiency and expertise in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector.

Türkiye’s seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, will conduct 3D seismic studies in these regions. These initiatives are crucial steps in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources.

Beyond oil and gas

The 2024 Türkiye-Somalia Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement represents a pivotal element in Türkiye’s broader strategy to secure its energy future and assert its position on the global stage.

But this initiative extends beyond a business deal. It reflects Türkiye’s broader ambition to enhance its long-term influence in Africa.

Saglam says that Türkiye’s developments have fostered knowledge transfer to other nations and facilitated bilateral energy agreements.

"Our historical ties with Africa, a continent burdened by colonial exploitation, have been strengthened by Türkiye’s non-participation in colonialism and its avoidance of Western-centric cultural and racial devaluation," Saglam explains.

This approach has solidified energy cooperation as a key area of collaboration, addressing Africa’s pressing energy needs.