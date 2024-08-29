As Namibia faces its worst drought in a hundred years, nearly half of its population is grappling with food insecurity, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

El Niño, a natural climate pattern that has reduced rainfall in the region, coupled with Namibia's arid conditions and erratic rainfall patterns, has made the country vulnerable to water scarcity, leading to the devastating drought. This means as many as 1.4 million people in the country are at risk of acute food insecurity and malnutrition, according to the IPC.

To tackle the issue, the country’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) has announced that it will slaughter 723 wild animals and distribute the meat to those most affected by the drought, living in Namibia’s rural regions.

Amongst the cull, there will be 30 hippos, 60 buffalos, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeest, 300 zebras, 83 elephants and 100 elands.

The move is deemed as a “necessary” measure by MEFT, as “natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens," it said in a statement this week.

The culling process, which is limited to national parks and communal areas that are home to sustainable populations of animals, will be carried out by licensed hunters and safari operators. Drought and malnutrition

The country is considered one of the ‘driest’ countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and has been a victim of drought conditions for seven years, leading President Nangolo Mbumba to declare a State of Emergency on May 22.

Namibia is one of Africa's top five diamond exporters, but a drop in global demand for the precious rock has hampered its economic activity. This along with a slowdown in agricultural production, exacerbated by drought, has contributed to the country’s growing food insecurity.

“Namibia’s deteriorating food security is driven by climatic and price shocks, economic decline, and unemployment,” reads a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report.

And a growing concern is malnutrition, with an estimated 24 percent of children under the age of five suffering from stunted growth.