Palestinian rights groups said that the Israeli judicial system facilitates the crime of forced disappearance of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, calling for holding Israel accountable.

The statement, reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, was issued by the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the Prisoners Affairs Commission, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance on Aug. 30.

The statement said thousands of detainees are being held under the "Unlawful Combatants Law," enacted by the Israeli Knesset in 2002, which the groups argue fundamentally violates due process.

The statement further highlighted the lack of clear information regarding the number of detainees from Gaza in Israeli jails, including children and women.

The groups criticised the Israeli High Court, stating it has proven to be "a tool to entrench crimes against Palestinians." Despite several appeals to the court to reveal the identities of the Palestinians detained from Gaza, no response has been given.

Under the United Nations definition, forced disappearance occurs when individuals are secretly detained by a state or its agents, with their whereabouts concealed.

This leaves them beyond legal protection, causes immense suffering, and deprives them of their political and legal rights.