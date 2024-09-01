Armenia has proposed a peace treaty to Azerbaijan, which includes 13 of the 17 agreed-upon articles of a broader peace agreement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced.

Pashinyan said on Saturday Yerevan offered Baku to sign a peace treaty that included the agreed-upon articles and left the remaining issues for future negotiations.

"We have reached consensus on the majority of the articles and suggest signing a peace treaty based on these agreed points," Armenian news outlet Armenpress reported quoted Pashinyan as saying.

Pashinyan also proposed a border meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to help advance the peace process.

He acknowledged that, while trilateral talks with Russia are not out of the question, Armenia prefers to focus on bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan at the moment.