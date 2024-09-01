Russian air defences have intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region, the defence ministry said.

Forty-six of the drones were over the Kursk region on Sunday, where Ukraine has sent its forces in recent weeks in the largest incursion onto Russian soil since World War II.

A further were 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, and 14 over the Belgorod region — all of which border Ukraine.

Drones were also shot down deeper into Russia, including one each in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, and the Ivanovo region, northeast of the Russian capital.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday drones were intercepted over 15 regions, while one other governor said a drone was shot down over his region, too.