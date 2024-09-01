The Kremlin expressed doubt that former President Donald Trump would be able to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected again.

“I don't think there is a magic wand. Nothing can be done within 24 hours,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, a fragment of which was shared on his Telegram.

Peskov said: “If we assume that the next US president makes a statement during his inauguration speech that the US stops its support for Ukraine, stops all military aid programs and calls on the parties to sit down at the negotiating table, then, in general, by the morning, something in someone's brain will change, especially in Kiev.”

He added: "This could lead to significant shifts in the situation, particularly in Kiev."