Former US President Donald Trump, who faces federal and state charges accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden, has said he had "every right" to interfere in that election.

"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?" Trump said in a Fox News interview.

Some far-right protestors stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election results after weeks of claims by Trump that he had won.

"Find" enough votes

Trump faces similar charges in Fulton County, Georgia, where he was also charged with racketeering, and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

That case, which is on hold while a state appeals court weighs the district attorney's role, stems from a Jan 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.