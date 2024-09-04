WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns from office
Ukraine's parliament speaker says Kuleba's resignation will be considered during an upcoming plenary session.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns from office
Kuleba has not yet given any reasons for his resignation. / Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2024

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has handed in his letter of resignation to the country's parliament, its speaker said on Wednesday.

Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in a statement on Facebook shared a photo of the resignation letter, saying it will be considered during an upcoming plenary session.

Neither Stefanchuk nor Kuleba have given any reasons for the resignation.

A day earlier, Stefanchuk announced that he received resignation letters from other Ukrainian ministers for reasons that have yet to be determined.

Kuleba has served as Ukraine's foreign minister since 2020.

During a morning programme on the local 11 TV channel in August 2023, Kuleba said he would step down from the office under two conditions — if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him to do so or if he should get into "fundamental contradiction with foreign policy".​​​​​​​

RelatedWhy did Zelenskyy sack Ukraine air force chief?
Recommended

Kuleba is the latest and most senior Ukrainian wartime minister to resign, joining a wave of top officials who have stepped down since last night.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, and State Property Fund Head Vasyl Koval have all tendered their resignations.

Though they have not publicly explained their reasons, Zelenskyy announced Tuesday night that a government reshuffle was imminent.

"Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up in such a way that Ukraine will achieve all the results we need — for all of us," Zelenskyy said in a statement.

"To do this, we need to strengthen some areas in the Government — and personnel decisions have been prepared. There will also be changes in the president's office."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control