The director general of the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom) said Tuesday that risks are “very high” surrounding the safety of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

“There are landings (over the Kursk region), air raid sirens are constantly sounding, and, of course, the risks have not decreased,” Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

A portion of the interview was shared on Zarubin’s Telegram account. “I still assess the risks as very high.”

Expressing that there have been no strikes on the station “in recent days,” Likhachev claimed that a large number of missiles were shot down as they approached the facility.

Likhachev noted that two of the plant’s reactor units were decommissioned and said a fourth reactor unit is undergoing scheduled maintenance, while the third is fully operational.

He said he believes the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is “very concerned” about the situation in the region.

“Of course, in normal communication, as they say, without television cameras, he (Grossi) is perfectly aware of what is happening and where the main threat comes from,” he said, adding he hopes that Grossi will “convey his point of view to the current Kyiv authorities."