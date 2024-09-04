It is no secret that America's "democratic" system of governance today is being overwhelmed by money and, particularly, the billionaires and millionaires who provide a bulk of campaign dollars.

The 2024 US election spending is going to break all previous records. Nearly $16 billion will be spent on campaign ads alone. Add the expenses of running a campaign and the overall cost of the election is likely to approach $20 billion. This price tag puts the very wealthy in the driver's seat when it comes to electing the next president and Congress of the United States.

Money has always been a critical element in American electoral campaigns. Back in 1895, US Senator Mark Hanna quipped: "There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money, and I can't remember the second."

However, the money that funded America's campaigns decades ago came from a variety of sources. Certainly, the wealthy provided substantial sums, but so did civic organisations, political parties, public funds – and small donors as well.

Rise of super PACs

Corporations had long been prohibited from making campaign contributions or expenditures. But all this changed following the US Supreme Court's disastrous 2010 Citizens United decision.

The court fundamentally flipped the campaign finance arena on its head when it ruled that, while candidates will continue to be subject to strict contribution limits, corporations and the very wealthy may make unlimited independent expenditures supporting or opposing these candidates through outside groups.

This decision spawned the creation of "super PACs," outside political groups that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of campaign money from any source (except foreign sources).

Super PACs – the largely unregulated playground for corporations and the wealthy to spend unlimited sums to elect their favoured candidate – have wildly proliferated in the campaign finance arena, both in number and in spending.

Immediately following the Citizens United decision, 83 super PACs raised $89 million during the 2010 midterm elections. This year, some 2,321 super PACs have raised a whopping $2.2 billion so far, with much more forthcoming before the election's end.

Nearly all of this super PAC money comes from a small handful of wealthy donors. Billionaires alone – there are about 700 of them in the United States – provided 15 percent of all funding for the 2022 midterm elections largely through super PACs. This year, just 50 donors collectively pumped $1.5 billion into these outside political groups.

Quid pro quo

And make no mistake about it: all this spending by billionaires and millionaires is targeted to promote specific candidates, and often comes with specific policy objectives clearly expressed.

About half of the major super PACs support only one candidate and are usually set up by former staffers or friends of that candidate. Trump has his own super PAC (actually, a couple of super PACs) and Kamala Harris has hers.

Any money given to these super PACs is spent directly in support of that candidate, and the candidate knows where the money is coming from.