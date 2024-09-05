In a stunning development, Hunter Biden, 54, has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges that carry up to 17 years behind bars.

Thursday's surprise decision to make a guilty plea at a Los Angeles court to misdemeanour and felony charges —without the benefits of a deal —came hours after jury selection was supposed to begin in the case accusing him of failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes.

"Enough is enough," defence attorney Abbe Lowell told the judge before Hunter Biden entered his plea.

"Mr. Biden is prepared, because of the public and private interest, to proceed today and finish this."

Hunter Biden quickly responded "guilty" as the judge read out each of the nine counts. The charges carry up to 17 years in jail, but federal sentencing guidelines are likely to call for a much shorter sentence. Sentencing is set for Dec. 16.

US President Joe Biden's only surviving son was already facing potential prison time after his June conviction on felony gun charges in a trial that aired unflattering and salacious details about his struggles with a crack cocaine addiction.

The tax trial was expected to showcase more potentially lurid evidence as well as details about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, which Republicans have seized on to try to paint the Biden family as corrupt.

Although President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race muted the potential political implications of the tax case, the trial was expected to carry a heavy emotional toll for the president in the final months of his five-decade political career.

'Characterassassination'

More than 100 potential jurors had been brought to the courthouse in Los Angeles to begin the process of picking the panel to hear the case alleging a four-year scheme to avoid paying taxes while spending wildly on things like strippers, luxury hotels and exotic cars.