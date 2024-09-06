Last week, Pakistan sent invitations to heads of member and observer states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to attend the October 2024 Summit of Heads of Government in Islamabad.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invite, despite hostile relations between the two neighbouring South Asian nations over several issues, including the disputed Jammu and Kashmir territory and concerns about terrorism on both sides.

However, Pakistan's recent overture in the form of the SCO event, as well as past attempts to foster dialogue, demonstrates that it is willing to engage with India in multilateral forums and opt for a constructive approach to bilateral relations.

But if Modi opts not to reciprocate by attending, he could set a negative precedent for India's relations with Pakistan and for the SCO as well.

Modi's anti-Pakistan record

There are reasons to believe that Modi might snub Pakistan's invitation. Since assuming power in 2014, the hardline Hindu nationalist leader has constantly engaged in anti-Pakistan, pro-war and isolationist rhetoric, labelling Islamabad as a state sponsor of terror.

Even during election campaigns, Modi's position on Pakistan has been anchored in jingoistic hyperbole and followed up by anti-Islamabad policy making by his BJP government after assuming power.

This includes suspending dialogue with Pakistan over disputed Jammu and Kashmir and attempting to isolate Islamabad in multilateral forums such as the United Nations.

The same tough talk on Pakistan is also visible in 2024. Straight after Pakistan sent SCO invites, India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar lambasted Islamabad and stated that the era of uninterrupted dialogue with Pakistan is over.

He further claimed that the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution which granted Jammu and Kashmir "special status" as an autonomous region, is a done deal.

Such proclivity towards populism is an attempt by Modi to consolidate the BJP's domestic standing as public opinion remains in favour of his government in part because of his anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

The question then is: Will the Modi regime persist with populism instead of constructive engagement with Pakistan even if it comes at the cost of not participating in the 2024 SCO Summit?

Much to lose

Modi and his government should realise that there is more at stake in declining Pakistan's invitation than just their relationship with their neighbour.

By opting out, India would be placing its narrow parochial interests of isolating Pakistan over the collective objectives of the SCO, which include strengthening mutual trust, friendship and good-neighbourliness between member states. This does not work well for India as it is a recent addition to the SCO, becoming a full member in 2017.

Set up by Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and China in 2001, the SCO is not a bilateral playground but a Eurasian, multilateral economic, political and military organisation.

It is also the largest regional entity in the world based on population and geographical scope with member states focusing on subjects such as joint responses to regional security concerns such as terrorism, extremism and cyberwarfare and expansion of regional economic integration.