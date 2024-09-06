WORLD
3 MIN READ
West Africa flooding displaces nearly 1M people: aid group
Save the Children says the climate crisis is seeing cases of extreme weather and its consequences grow ever more serious and frequent, with Africa suffering disproportionally.
West Africa flooding displaces nearly 1M people: aid group
In Mali, whose government declared a state national disaster, more than half of those displaced are children, the NGO revealed. / Others
September 6, 2024

Severe flooding in West Africa has displaced nearly 950,000 people and disrupted children's education at the start of the school year, international charity Save the Children has said.

"Hundreds of thousands of children now displaced from their homes are facing disease, hunger from crop destruction, and disruption to their education, as schools have become crowded with fleeing families or damaged in the floods," the NGO said on Friday.

Save the Children said around 950,000 people had been displaced - 649,184 in Niger, 225,000 in Nigeria and 73,778 in Mali.

Niger's government says more than 700,000 people have been left homeless and 273 people died since the rainy season started in June.

Neighbouring Nigeria has meanwhile seen 29 of its 36 states - mostly in the north - hit by rising waters of the River Niger and its major Benue tributary with the country listing 200 deaths, Save the Children said.

Half of those displaced are children

Recommended

"According to Nigerian government data, over 115,265 hectares of farmland have also been damaged, in a country with already high rates of food insecurity," the NGO said.

The agency said one in every six children across Nigeria "faced hunger in June-August this year - a 25 percent increase on the same period last year."

In Mali, whose government declared a state national disaster, more than half of those displaced are children, the NGO revealed.

Save the Children said climate crisis was seeing cases of extreme weather and its consequences grow ever more serious and frequent, with Africa suffering disproportionally.

"These countries are already ravaged by conflict and insecurity, making it even harder to respond, said Vishna Shah-Little, regional advocacy, media and communications director for the agency in Western and Central Africa.

RelatedOIC expresses solidarity with African countries affected by floods
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control