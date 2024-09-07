Washington DC — As Americans near the crucial presidential election, US officials say they are observing foreign actors ramping up their election influence efforts, identifying Russia, Iran, and China as the "big three foreign influence actors."

"They are all trying by some measure to exacerbate divisions in US society for their own benefit, and see election periods as moments of vulnerability," senior officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told reporters on Friday in Washington, DC.

The officials said the US intelligence community has not observed any foreign actors seeking to "interfere" in the conduct of the 2024 elections but the trio are trying to shape election outcomes and undermine democratic processes by using "influence" methods.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow, Beijing and Tehran on Washington's election-related accusations. The countries have previously rubbished US claims of election meddling.

Three ODNI officials during the media briefing accused Russia, Iran, and China of trying to amplify "controversial issues and rhetoric that seeks to divide Americans" and attempting to make the US and its democratic system "look weak."

"We have seen foreign actors work to compromise political entities, and foreign actors — all key foreign actors have engaged in such efforts during this election cycle," the officials added.

'Most active foreign influence threat'

They said the US intelligence community continues to assess that "Russia is the pre-eminent and most active foreign influence threat to this year's US elections."

"Russia is looking to amplify divisive rhetoric and influence electoral outcomes, which both speak to Moscow's broader foreign policy goals of weakening the United States and undermining Washington’s support for Ukraine," the US officials added.

It comes three days after US filed money-laundering charges against two employees of Russian state broadcaster RT over what officials said was a $10 million misinformation plot. RT has rejected the US accusations.

Iran is making a greater effort than in the past to influence November election and has also sought cyber access to individuals with direct ties to the presidential campaigns of both political parties, while elements have also denigrated the former president, the official said.