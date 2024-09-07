A video footage released by an Israeli newspaper has shown security guards mistreating Palestinian prisoners at the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The video by Haaretz depicts a guard running a police dog on the hands of prisoners, some of whom are handcuffed and lying face down.

Palestinian inmates said guards beat them in areas without camera coverage, according to the newspaper.​​​​​​​

An unnamed senior Israeli Prisons Service official acknowledged to the newspaper that there is "severe violence" against prisoners in Megiddo, while the service described procedures as "routine."