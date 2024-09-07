CIA Director Bill Burns and UK MI6 chief Richard Moore have warned that the world order is "under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War."

Writing in a Financial Timesop-ed on Saturday, the two spy chiefs said, "We have no more trusted or esteemed allies" than each other. They added that the partnership would be vital as they "face an unprecedented array of threats," chiefly from Russia, China, and the Middle East.

The United States and the UK are among the leading financial and military supporters of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"Staying the course is more vital than ever, they wrote.

"We continue to work together to disrupt the reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe being waged by Russian intelligence."

The pair also explained how they were now using advanced AI and cloud technologies to harness the vast troves of data they collect.

The joint article comes just days before UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Washington on September 13, where he will be received by US President Joe Biden.

They will discuss, among other things, "continuing robust for Ukraine" and the desire to achieve a truce in Gaza, the White House said on Friday.

This meeting takes place at a time when the two nations' stance on Israel is diverging, according to AFP.