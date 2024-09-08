In his first major television interview since entering 10 Downing Street, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appeared on the BBC to discuss a range of pressing issues, including the rise of far-right extremism and this summer's riots.

In an interview with Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer said that while he does not believe the UK is a racist country, he acknowledged racism played a role in the unrest.

"I don't think we're a racist country, I think we're a country of decent people," Starmer said, highlighting the positive response of communities that came together to clean up and rebuild in the aftermath of the riots.

'Snake oil' ideologies

The riots, which erupted in several areas following the deaths of three children in a July attack in Southport, were described by Starmer as "totally illegitimate" and "unacceptable."

The violence, which included an attack on a hotel housing migrants, was triggered by false claims that the killings were committed by an immigrant.

He emphasised that while people hold strong views on issues such as immigration, violence and disorder cannot be tolerated.

Asked if the rioters were motivated by racism, Starmer pointed to far-right influences. "I think it was far-right, I think there was racism there," he said, explaining that these elements varied across the country.