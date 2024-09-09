TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial
Turkish foreign ministry is actively working to repatriate the body of Turkish-American activist at the request of her family.
Türkiye wants to bring Aysenur home for burial
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that efforts are ongoing to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, to Türkiye.  / Photo: AP
September 9, 2024

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that efforts are being made to bring back the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi to Türkiye.

The 26-year-old Turkish-American activist was killed by an Israeli sniper during an anti-occupation protest in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Ankara is exploring all available options to expedite the process for her body's repatriation, said Oncu Keceli, the foreign ministry spokesperson.

"As of yesterday (Sunday), road crossings from Palestine to Jordan were closed by Israeli authorities. In light of this, and at the request of her family, we are currently considering the option of transporting the body directly to Türkiye by air to avoid any further delays," he added.

Recommended

The Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem is in contact with local authorities to facilitate the process, ensuring that all necessary procedures are completed as quickly as possible. "Our consulate is closely monitoring the situation to ensure a swift resolution," Keceli said.

In coordination with the Turkish Consulate General in Los Angeles, arrangements have also been made for Eygi's family members to travel to Türkiye.

According to the family’s wishes, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi will be laid to rest in the Didim district of Aydin province.

RelatedTurkish-American activist shot dead by Israeli sniper — autopsy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan