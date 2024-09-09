German police practices foster systemic discrimination, with officers routinely engaging in racial profiling and relying on ethnic stereotypes, according to a study published on Monday by an online portal that tracks data on immigration and asylum.

The study by Mediendienst Integration comes amid concerns among activists about increasing racism in Germany and the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

In routine police work, ethnic minorities, especially those perceived as migrants, are disproportionately targeted in patrols, risk assessments and police interactions, the study, conducted in Germany's western state of Lower Saxony, showed.

There was no immediate response from the interior ministry to the study.

The findings indicate that officers often rely on racial markers rather than behaviour when conducting proactive patrols.

Individuals perceived as "Black Africans" or "Albanians" are often associated with drug crimes, leading to heightened police attention, it added.