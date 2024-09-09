WORLD
Israel's ultra-Orthodox parties help approve more funding for Gaza war
The vote to add about $906 million to the 2024 budget passed by a 58-52 margin, with support from ultra-Orthodox parties.
Ultra-Orthodox parties had threatened to boycott votes in parliament in a dispute over funding for their separate education system. / Photo: AP Archive
September 9, 2024

Israeli lawmakers have given their initial approval to raise the 2024 budget framework to help fund reservists and assist people displaced as a result of the war in Gaza, with support coming from ultra-Orthodox parties.

The vote to add 3.4 billion shekels ($906 million) to the 2024 budget passed by a 58-52 margin, the Finance Ministry said.

Ultra-Orthodox parties had threatened to boycott votes in parliament in a dispute over funding for their separate education system.

The bill still needs to pass two more votes to become law.

The rift with ultra-Orthodox parties is a test of the unity of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as Israel presses on with its offensive in Gaza.

Plenum votes

The two religious parties, which occupy 18 of parliament's 120 seats, said last week they would not participate in plenum votes until the government agreed that schools in their separate education system should receive the same benefits as state-run schools - especially their "New Horizon" programme which adds school hours and sharply boosts teacher pay.

A spokesperson for Moshe Gafni, leader of one of the ultra-Orthodox parties, said the faction had decided to vote for the budget this time. It was not clear about voting in future votes.

"The budget adjustments will enable the conditions required for the continuous continuation of the war against those who seek our harm," said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who criticised those who voted against.

"It would be good if the members of the opposition would join in with national responsibility and vote in favour of continuing to fund the evacuees and reservists - this is a war for all of us together."

Israel has called up reservists during its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
