CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam mounts, dozens still missing
A total of 127 people have been confirmed dead, and 54 others went missing due to the most powerful tropical storm of the year.
Death toll from Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam mounts, dozens still missing
Some 764 people were also injured due to the typhoon and flooding. / Photo: AP
September 10, 2024

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi rose to 127 in northern Vietnam after heavy rains triggered landslides and flooding, state media has reported.

A total of 127 people have been confirmed dead, and 54 others went missing due to the most powerful tropical storm of the year, Vietnam News reported on Tuesday, citing the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

Some 764 people were also injured due to the typhoon and flooding.

The typhoon hit the northern Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Phu Tho provinces.

The mountainous region of Cao Bang reported the most fatalities and missing, totaling 19 dead and 36 still unlocated.

Among the casualties, at least 12 people died due to the storm, 72 from landslides and flash floods, six from floodwaters, and eight from the collapse of the Phong Chau Bridge in Phu Thọ on Monday.

The storm also led 85 boats to sink in Quang Ninh, damaging thousands of hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees.

The flood also swept away 1,582 fish farming cages and killed 1,174 heads of livestock.

Recommended
RelatedRace to rescue people trapped after deadly Typhoon Yagi

Thousands evacuated

The heavy rain has continued in different areas since early on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting.

The Vietnamese government has deployed thousands of military personnel to carry out relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

More than 50,000 people from coastal cities have been evacuated due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Yagi, which struck the northern regions of the Philippines on Sept. 3, caused severe rain, flooding, and landslides, resulting in 20 deaths and 26 missing.

The typhoon, which hit China’s Hainan province on Sept. 7, led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 95 others.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter