A convoy of clearly marked armoured UN vehicles in besieged Gaza was encircled and held at gunpoint by Israeli forces, the United Nations has said, adding Israeli tanks and bulldozers rammed into some vehicles during the eight-hour torment.

The convoy, on its way to help with a campaign to vaccinate thousands of Palestinian children against polio on Monday, was stopped at a checkpoint connecting central and northern Gaza, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Israeli soldiers claimed they wanted to question Palestinian staff members but the situation escalated quickly, Dujarric said, and soldiers pointed their weapons directly at the UN staff.

Dujarric said the incident was the latest example of "the unacceptable dangers and impediments that humanitarian personnel in Gaza are experiencing."

He said the UN convoy had been quickly "encircled by Israeli forces, and shots were fired."

"The convoy was then approached by IDF (Israeli military) tanks and bulldozers, which proceeded to ram the UN vehicles from the back and front, compacting the convoy with UN staff still inside," Dujarric said.

"One bulldozer dropped debris on the first vehicle, while Israeli soldiers threatened staff, making it impossible for them to safely exit their vehicles," he said.

UN mission in crosshairs

Israeli army claimed the convoy was for a UN personnel rotation, and not a convoy transporting polio vaccines. "Israeli Security Forces questioned the suspects in the field and then released them. The convoy returned to the southern Gaza Strip," it said.

Dujarric said Israeli soldiers questioned the two staff members, but the UN made sure it was done in front of the convoy vehicles and other UN personnel.

"After seven-and-a-half hours at the checkpoint, the convoy returned to base," he said. "This incident – and the conduct of Israeli forces on the ground – put the lives of our staff in danger."