During their first presidential debate Tuesday, Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump accused Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris of having an anti-Israel stance.

Harris responded by saying that she has supported Israel throughout her entire career and life.

Asked how he would negotiate to end the war on Gaza and secure the release of hostages, Trump reiterated his previous statements that the wars in Gaza and Ukraine would have never started if he was president.

"She hates Israel," Trump said. "If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now."

"She wouldn't even meet with (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech," he continued.

“At the same time in her own way, she hates the Arab population," Trump said, "because the whole place is going to get blown up: Arabs, Jewish people, Israel. Israel will be gone."