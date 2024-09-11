Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday, making an official visit to Iraq, a strategic ally of both Tehran and Washington, Iran's state media said.

Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups, as Tehran has steadily increased its sway in the major oil producer since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

A rare partner of both the United States and Iran, Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops and has Iran-backed militias linked to its security forces.

It has suffered escalating tit-for-tat attacks since Israel's war on Palestinians erupted in Gaza in October.

"We are planning to sign several agreements," Iran's state media quoted Pezeshkian, as saying ahead of the visit.

"We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad."

The United States and Iraq have reached an understanding on plans for the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces from Iraq, say sources familiar with the matter.