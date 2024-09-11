Jordan's opposition has made significant gains in the country's parliamentary election, initial official results showed, boosted by anger over Israel's genocidal war in Palestine's Gaza.

The Islamist Action Front (or IAF) won up to a fifth of the seats, according to preliminary figures confirmed by independent and official sources on Wednesday.

"The Jordanian people have given us their trust by voting for us. This new phase will increase the burden of responsibility for the party towards the nation and our citizens," Wael al Saqqa, head of the IAF, told Reuters news agency.

The IAF benefited from a new electoral law that encourages a bigger role for political parties in the 138-seat parliament, though tribal and pro-government factions will continue to dominate the assembly.

The win has allowed them to capture a total of 31 seats for the first time since parliamentary life was revived in 1989, allowing them to emerge as the largest political grouping in the country's parliament.

The IAF had 10 seats in the previous parliament elected in 2020 and 16 seats in the 2016 legislature.

'Political pluralism'

In a country where anti-Israel sentiment runs high, following Tel Aviv's carnage in Gaza, the party has led some of the largest protests in support of Palestine.

Independent Election Commission chairman Musa Maaytah told a news conference where he announced the official results that the IAF's rise was a sign of Jordan's "determination to have political pluralism".

The election represents a step in a democratisation process launched by King Abdullah as he seeks to insulate Jordan from the conflicts at its borders and speed up the slow pace of political reforms.