Donald Trump has announced he will not participate in another televised debate with his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of November's presidential election.

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the Republican candidate wrote on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, including in his tally the earlier debate with US President Joe Biden in June and his Tuesday showdown with Harris.

The Democratic candidate's debate with Trump in their ABC News-hosted clash, was watched by 67 million people. Almost immediately, her campaign called for a second showdown in October.

The day after the debate, Trump said he "would do NBC and would do Fox, too." However, his latest statement, issued in his characteristic mix of all-caps segments, made clear he has bowed out.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," he wrote in his post.

At a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, this afternoon, Harris urged Trump to agree to another debate following their recent clash.

Related Live updates: Trump v Harris presidential debate in Philadelphia

Back on campaign trail

A CNN snap poll of viewers said Harris performed better than Trump by 63 percent to 37, while a YouGov poll said Harris laid out a clearer plan by 43 to 32 percent.

A debate between the vice presidential running mates, Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Republican Senator J.D. Vance, from Ohio, is currently set to be hosted by CBS News on October 1.

Both Trump and Harris were on Thursday in the battleground states set to decide the knife-edge US election, with the Democrat hoping to ride the momentum from her dominant display in their first presidential debate.

The vice president was holding back-to-back rallies in North Carolina while Trump was in Arizona.