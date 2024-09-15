The China Coast Guard said that a Philippine vessel withdrew from Sabina Shoal on September 14, after remaining there for nearly five months in what China viewed as an illegal action, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China took measures against Philippine vessel 9701 in accordance with the law, while repeated Philippine attempts to organise replenishment of the vessel had failed, Xinhua quoted China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun as saying.

The Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua had been anchored inside Sabina Shoal since April to assert Manila's claims to the area and prevent China from seizing it.

Beijing has continued to press its claims to almost the entire South China Sea despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Philippine and Chinese vessels have collided at least three times recently near Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometres (86 miles) from the Philippines' western island of Palawan and 1,200 kilometres from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

The Teresa Magbanua's bridge wing and freeboard were damaged in one of the collisions.

"During her deployment... she challenged an encirclement by a larger flotilla of intruders, battled inclement weather, with her crew surviving on diminished daily provisions," National Maritime Council Chairperson Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in a statement Sunday.

The Teresa Magbanua "carried out her sentinel duties against overwhelming odds", he added.