Gunfire was reported on Sunday while former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was leaving a golf club in Florida, according to the reports.

The Secret Service is investigating a shooting incident near Trump when he was leaving his golf club in West Palm Beach Florida, the New York Post reported citing law enforcement sources.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to sources who spoke to the New York Post, the gunfire was not aimed at the former president, but two shooters were targeting each other.

However, the FBI later said that Trump was the target of "an assassination attempt", saying it was investigating the incident.

Three law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press that the shooter was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the gunman was about 400 to 500 yards [365 to 457 metres] from the former president and had a scope.

