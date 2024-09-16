WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'closely monitors' aftermath of fire killing 2 citizens in Germany
Turkish mother, her 5-year-old son lost their lives in Sunday blaze.
September 16, 2024

Türkiye has said that it is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of a weekend fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens.

“Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry on X on Monday.

The ministry added that local authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly blaze.

A Turkish mother and her five-year-old son died after a fire broke out at a three-story house in a town near Berlin, authorities said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday at a shop in the town of Eberswalde in Brandenburg, officials said.

