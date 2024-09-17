In recent months, Türkiye and Syria have indicated their willingness to set aside their differences and work out a compromise that can reestablish ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Diplomatic relations froze in 2011 at the onset of a civil war that split Syria between forces loyal to regime leader Bashar Al Assad and the opposition-led fighters who were resisting the bloody crackdown of Damascus on pro-democracy demonstrations.

Over the years, more than 3 million refugees from Syria arrived in Türkiye as they fled the civil war. The Syrian civil war provided the grounds for a vacuum where the PKK/YPG and other terrorist organizations thrived within the border regions of Syria.

The recent events particularly the growing Israeli influence within the region following the ongoing genocide in Gaza that has spiralled since October 7, 2023, also necessitated the need for a rapprochement between old neighbours.

Discussions around Turkish-Syrian normalisation have gained momentum recently, as both countries have tried to start a dialogue for some years now.

For many analysts, the key question has never been whether Türkiye would restore relations with Syria, but rather when it would occur.

“Efforts to restore ties are not new; they have a long history, with covert diplomacy often taking the lead,” says Murat Aslan, an associate professor of political science at Hasan Kalyoncu University, to TRT World.

“The more united Syria and Türkiye are, the less room there is for external actors and terrorist organisations such as the PKK, YPG, and ISIS (Daesh) to exploit the region’s divisions.”

Bridging the gap

Despite more than a decade of strained relations, Türkiye has remained one of the staunchest defenders of Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.

Experts say that as a NATO member with significant influence in the region, Ankara’s long-term strategic interests hinge on preserving a unified Syria.

A fragmented and weakened Syria could provide a vacuum for terrorist organisations to thrive, threatening both Damascus and Türkiye’s national security.

“Türkiye’s strategy has always been about preventing Syria’s division,” explains a regional security analyst. “A fractured Syria not only destabilises the region but also heightens security risks for Ankara.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underscored Türkiye’s pivotal role in the Syrian peace process, calling on global powers to support its efforts. Following the NATO summit in Washington DC in July, Erdogan stressed that achieving peace in Syria is vital not only for the two nations but for regional stability as a whole.

By the end of the year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Assad might be shaking hands on neutral ground—marking the end of a 13-year diplomatic impasse, officials say.