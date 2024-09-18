WORLD
2 MIN READ
Total amount of EU aid to Ukraine reaches $131B
This includes $48.4B in military aid, says EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.
Ukraine says it continues to need urgent military assistance to defend itself/ Photo: AP
September 18, 2024

The total amount of aid provided by the EU and its member states to Ukraine has reached €118 billion ($131 billion) since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February 2022, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.

The union’s support for Ukraine was discussed at the General Assembly of the European Parliament, which started the 2024-2029 legislative term after the elections held on June 6-9.

Ukraine continues to need urgent military assistance to defend itself, Dombrovskis said in his speech.

Emphasizing that the EU will continue to support Ukraine militarily and financially, the official warned that this winter “will not be easy” for them because Russia is attacking their energy resources and infrastructure.

He stated that the total amount of aid provided to Ukraine by the EU and its member states to date has reached approximately €118 billion.

Noting that €43.5 billion of this is military aid, Dombrovskis said that the EU aims to train 15,000 more Ukrainian soldiers until the end of winter.

He further stressed that the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained on its territory will increase to 75,000 in total.

SOURCE:AA
