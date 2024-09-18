A movie based on life-simulation gaming series "The Sims" was confirmed on Tuesday, in Hollywood's latest effort to cash in on the video-game adaptation craze sparked by hits including "Super Mario Bros" and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The much-rumoured project is being developed for the big screen by Amazon MGM Studios, video game giant Electronic Arts announced at its investor day event, among broader plans to expand its lucrative "Sims" franchise.

"The Sims" video game series was originally spun off from the popular "SimCity" franchise.

While its forerunner had gamers building cities, 2000's "The Sims" took players inside individual homes, allowing them to customize everything from furniture to their virtual inhabitants' relationships.

Over 25 years "The Sims" and its three sequels have sold more than 200 million copies, and Electronic Arts is now also planning a multi-player version.

Kate Herron, best known for Marvel superhero television series "Loki" and the Netflix hit "Sex Education," will direct and co-write the movie.

Described by its original creator as a "virtual doll house," the flexible and open-ended "Sims" games generally lack specific goals or plotlines.