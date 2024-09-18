Elon Musk's X social network has carried out an automatic update overnight on phone applications that allowed it to bypass a ban in Brazil, an association of internet providers has said.

Some Brazilian users were surprised to have access again to the platform, formerly Twitter, from their phones on Wednesday after a Supreme Court judge last month ordered its shutdown in a bitter legal standoff with Musk.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (ABRINT) explained that the return of X was due to an update of the app to Cloudflare software that uses constantly changing IP addresses.

The previous system used specific IPs, which act like a home address for servers or computers and could more easily be blocked.

The changes "make blocking the app much more complicated," said ABRINT.

Many of the dynamic IPs "are shared with other legitimate services, such as banks and large internet platforms, making it impossible to block an IP without affecting other services," the group said.

"Internet providers are in a delicate position," and awaiting technical analysis and instructions from Brazil's telecommunications agency, said ABRINT.

Brazil's shutdown of X infuriated Musk and has fuelled a fierce debate on freedom of expression and the limits of social networks, both inside and outside the country.

The social media platform has more than 22 million users in Brazil. Since the ban, millions have been fleeing the platform, going for other alternatives like Threads and Blusky.

The hashtag "Twitter is back" was one of the most used on Wednesday in Brazil.