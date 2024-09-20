The Israeli army has desecrated the bodies of three Palestinians killed in a raid on Thursday in Qabatiya in the northern occupied West Bank.

Three Israeli soldiers were caught on camera on the roof of a building, dragging, pushing, throwing and in one case kicking what appear to be dead men off the edge.

An army bulldozer subsequently lifted the bodies using its metal claw attachment, witnesses said.

They noted that before the desecration, the army conducted demolition around the besieged house.

Zakaria Zakarneh, the uncle of one of the men, said he saw what had happened. Israeli soldiers had gone to the roof after the Palestinians were killed, he told Reuters.

"They tried to move the bodies down with a bulldozer but it didn't work so they threw them from the second floor down to the ground," he said. "I was in pain, very sad and angry I was unable to do anything," Zakarneh said.