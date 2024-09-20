Global support for a free Palestine appears to be mounting. This week, the United Nations General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution calling for an end to Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine.

Some 124 member states voted in favour. Among the 14 against were Israel, its key ally the United States and several Pacific Island nations.

But overall, almost all member countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America voted in support of the resolution. The effort is unlikely to result in any immediate relief for Palestinians being killed by Israel in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

But the vote came days after foreign ministers of European and Muslim states met in Madrid to discuss the tangible implementation of a two-state solution.

Attendees included members of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group for Gaza, including the foreign ministers of Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria and the Secretary General of the Arab League. From the European side, Foreign Ministers of Norway, Slovenia, Ireland and the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell attended.

Speaking during the meeting, host Spanish Foreign Minister Jose ManuelAlvares emphasised that there is a clear willingness among participants to move from "words to actions" and make strides towards a clear schedule to implement a two-state solution.

But to make good on this aim, Spain and countries need to address existing practices and policies that are giving Israel the licence to consolidate its occupation and prevent a two-state solution from materialising.

Upending the settlement enterprise

Principally, talk about a two-state solution is incomplete without a comprehensive, blanket and universal upending of Israel's settlement enterprise, which has flourished since its 1967 occupation of Palestinian territories.

In recent months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime has laid out plans to further expand its illegal settlements. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned this would doom any prospect of a two-state solution because it would further alter Palestine's geography and violate Article 49 of the Geneva Convention.

If EU member states are serious about keeping hopes of a two-state solution alive, they must stop Europe-based financial institutions from investing billions of dollars into companies involved in Israeli settlements.

Take summit host Spain for example. Despite championing the cause of Palestinian statehood in Europe, domestic companies such as the Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), a publicly listed company manufacturing railway vehicles and equipment, and the GMV private business group are funding and building infrastructure projects such as light railway lines connecting Israeli settlements to parts of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled Osaily has urged Spain's industry and trade minister Jose Hernandez to take urgent measures against companies violating international law. Yet no action has been taken in 2024 against CAF or GMV by Pedro Sanchez's government.

Spain is not in a club of one. Even outstanding champions of Palestinian statehood in Europe such as Ireland have also largely failed to prevent companies from conducting "business as usual" with Israeli settlements. This includes American firms operating as overseas Irish subsidiaries such as Etsy and Airbnb, which list properties and sell goods to settlers under the Irish government's watch.