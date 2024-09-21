Senior US officials have met with Sikh advocates to discuss threats facing Sikhs in the United States, including a foiled murder plot against a prominent activist last year, several attendees said.

The officials briefed a group of Sikh advocates on Thursday about the government's ongoing conversations with India in a closed-door meeting organised by the National Security Council, the attendees told Reuters news agency on Friday.

Biden will have a one-on-one discussion with Modi on the sidelines of a joint meeting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia on Saturday.

India, despite its poor human rights record and failure to protect religious and ethnic minorities, has featured prominently in Washington's stepped-up diplomacy to deepen strategic partnerships aimed at countering the influence of China.

Senior US officials on Thursday sought to assure the Sikh community that Washington remained committed to protecting Americans from acts of "transnational repression" — a term that refers to efforts by a government to harass, threaten or harm people on foreign soil.

They also provided an update on efforts by US law enforcement to educate local police about the threats and to encourage Sikhs to report any threats or harassment.

"Yesterday, we had the chance to thank senior federal government officials for saving lives of Sikh Americans and for vigilance in protecting our community," said Pritpal Singh, the founder of the advocacy group the American Sikh Caucus Committee, who attended the meeting.

"We asked them to do more and we will hold them to their assurances that they will."

Assassination plots in Canada and US