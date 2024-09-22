South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for UN reform, stating before the General Assembly that the Security Council is "clearly no longer fit" to address contemporary challenges.

"Placing the fate of the world’s security in the hands of a select few when it is the vast majority who bear the brunt of these threats is unjust, unfair and unsustainable," Ramaphosa said on Sunday at the UN’s Summit of the Future in New York.

Highlighting ongoing wars, conflicts, and the climate crisis, he stressed that the Security Council’s structure “does not represent all countries” and fails to consider diverse viewpoints.

Ramaphosa described the Pact for the Future, adopted by the General Assembly, as a chance to "reinvigorate the multilateral system" and fulfil promises to reform global governance, including the Security Council and international financial institutions.

He also urged support for Africa’s developmental agenda, known as Agenda 2063.