The Israeli military has said on Monday it was conducting extensive strikes against targets of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, which come amid some of the heaviest cross-border exchanges of fire in nearly a year of conflict.

The military gave no further details of the strikes.

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israel began striking Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after identifying an intention to fire on Israel.

Reuters reporters in the southern port city of Tyre could hear warplanes flying low over southern Lebanon and hear a series of air strikes nearby.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported Israeli air strikes targeting the outskirts of many towns and villages in the south and the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. Footage showed columns of smoke rising over the south.