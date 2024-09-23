After 112 days of complete shutdown, the gates of Dhaka University—the oldest public university in Bangladesh—finally reopened on Sunday.

The shutdown was triggered by student-led protests that toppled the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and forced her to flee the country.

Student leaders from the university were at the forefront of this historic uprising, some of whom were snatched by the police and held in custody for days. Despite this, they played a key role in the movement that has reshaped the political landscape.

This return to academic normalcy reflects a broader sense of life coming back to routine in Bangladesh, as the country adjusts to the new normal after the major political upheaval. However, the road ahead is likely to include further efforts to reconcile the emotional and political impacts of the uprising.

On campus, students and teachers claim that normal academic activities have resumed, according to the AFP. This is a big step in restoring calm across the nation, though challenges remain.

The lecture halls were full, and groups of students could be seen hanging around the canteen. Many students said that they felt good about returning to their classes and continuing in a new political environment.

Although academic activities have resumed, the first-year classes have not started yet. These are set to start next week.

The day started off with the university’s students and faculty observing a minute of silence in remembrance of those who died in the uprising.

“It was like we were in an oppressive era when we could not say anything,” said master’s degree student Kalimulla Al Kafi, 25, talking about the crackdown ordered by Hasina.