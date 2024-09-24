WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finland to propose scrapping veto power of all UN Security Council members
President Alexander Stubb also to propose expanding council by 5 members, adding 1 from Latin America, and 2 each from Africa and Asia.
Finland to propose scrapping veto power of all UN Security Council members
UN Security Council / Photo: Reuters
September 24, 2024

Finland’s president has said Monday that the UN Security Council has failed in its main task to preserve peace, adding that his country will make three proposals, including scrapping the veto powers of UN Security Council members.

Speaking at the Summit of the Future at the UN, Al exander Stubb said that the UN is not achieving its targets on the global crisis as the world now is simultaneously witnessing four major wars, in Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, and Syria.

Underlining the need for joint efforts to tackle these problems, he said that the Security Council has failed in its main task.

"The main task of the UNSC (Security Council) is to preserve peace, and let's be honest, it has failed to do so. And you know what the UNSC, in my mind, does not reflect the world of today," he said.

Stubb decried the lack of representation on the council, as there is only one country from Asia and no representation from Latin America and Africa.

He went on to say that he would make three proposals for reform in the Security Council on Wednesday.

"The first one is to expand it by five members, one from Latin America, two from Africa, and two from Asia. My second proposal is that the veto power of all permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council should be scrapped."

Recommended

He added: "The third one is that if a member of the Security Council blatantly violates the UN Charter, its voting rights in the council should be suspended."

'Reform cannot disregard principles of equality, representativeness'

For her part, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underlined the importance of having fair and mutually agreed rules for an organization for effectiveness.

"That is why we are persuaded that any reform of the UN governance, notably of its Security Council, cannot disregard the principles of equality, democracy, and representativeness," she said.

Meloni stressed that reform makes sense "if performed for everyone and not just for some."

"We're not interested in creating new hierarchies, and we don't believe that there are Class A nations and Class B nations, there are simply nations with their own histories, specificities, and citizens who have the same rights," she said.

"In our view, all humans are born free and equal, it also means rethinking in new ways about cooperation between nations," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control