Pesto the penguin towers over the colony at his Australian aquarium home, a fluffy brown furball impossible to miss as he waddles across the ice.

The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his 23.5 kilograms heft — the weight of an overstuffed suitcase.

Pesto already weighs more than his parents Tango and Hudson combined. They tip the scales at about 11 kilograms each.

And with a healthy diet of up to 25 fish a day, Pesto's rotund frame will only continue to grow, senior penguin keeper Emily Thornton told AFP.

The feathered unit is well-behaved, curious and confident, Thornton said, often interacting with other penguins and his keepers.

Despite the human faces and cameras pressed against Pesto's enclosure, he remains fairly "humble" about his newfound fame, she added.

And, because he is so "food orientated", just keeping him still on the scales to clock his weight can be challenging.

He is already the largest penguin that the Sea Life Melbourne aquarium has seen.

Hefty and healthy

Pesto's coat is mostly "dense" feathers, Thornton said, which penguin chicks require to keep warm against freezing Antarctic temperatures.